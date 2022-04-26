Tejasswi Prakash has become a household name over the last few years and most of it has to do with the memorable characters she has played in the last few years. Her quirky and happening persona is often highlighted by the fans and it was one of the reasons why she garnered a huge fan following during her time in Bigg Boss 15. Today, we bring to you her audition tape, which has lately been going viral for all the right reasons.

For the unversed, Teja has lately been connecting with her fans through social media while simultaneously working on the fantasy show, Naagin 6. Her pap videos with boyfriend Karan Kundrra often go viral within minutes as most viewers love the chemistry they share. There have also been rumours about them tying the knot soon but no official confirmation has come in from either of the two actors.

In a recent turn of events, an old clip of Tejasswi Prakash has been going viral and she can be seen enacting a scene in it. Dressed in a traditional blue outfit, Teja looks relatively young, indicating that the video was recorded years back. Her makeup is properly done with a dark pink lipstick while her hair has been left open with minimum accessories.

In the audition tape, she is talking to a fictional character who isn’t treating his wife right, in the name of education or rather. for the lack of it. Tejasswi, while playing a spirited young woman, questions him over his idea of being literate and puts him in place as politely as possible. She starts the monologue on a sarcastic note with a bright smile across her face and slowly puts the point forth in the next few seconds. Have a look.

