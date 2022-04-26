Vivek Oberoi fans rejoice! The actor just shared the first pictures of himself on social media announcing that he’s joining Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. His fans are now going gaga over the announcement and well, this sure is the best news to start your Tuesday. A while ago, Shilpa Shetty joined Rohit’s cop universe and now Vivek, let’s take a look at the netizens’ reactions below.

Advertisement

It started with Sidharth Malhotra joining Shetty’s cop universe for the Amazon Prime Video original series titled ‘Indian Police Force’. Vivek looks sharp in a khaki uniform, charging his gun in the middle of a fight sequence. He shared the good news on his social media platforms and now fans are reacting to it.

Advertisement

Sharing the news on Instagram, Vivek Oberoi captioned it, “Charged to join the best force : “Indian Police Force” and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe! Thank you bro @itsrohitshetty for trusting me with this amazing role! Loving the kickass action with my other two super cops, the awesome @sidmalhotra & one and only @theshilpashetty #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, Heroism in khakhi! 🇮🇳”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

Okay, we are already sold. First Sidharth Malhotra then Shilpa Shetty and now Vivek Oberoi, we can’t wait for the series to debut on the OTT platform.

Reacting to his poster from the show, a user on Instagram commented, “Damn bhai, looks dope. Best wishes” Another user commented, “Ab majaa ayega na biddu 👏👏👏” A third user commented, “EAGERLY AWAITING TO SEE YOU ON THE SCREEEEEN❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” A fourth user commented, “Yooooo happy to see you 😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️ in INDIAN POLICE FORCE.”

What are your thoughts on Vivek Oberoi joining Rohit Shetty’s cop universe? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Wasn’t Paid His Salary Worth Rs 2500 For Manoj Bajpayee’s Shool, But Here’s How He Did The ‘Vasooli’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube