Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars not just in India but around the globe. The actor is much-loved not just for his work in several hit films but also for the way he carries himself with utmost confidence and grace. In a recent turn of events, SRK decided to get the nameplate outside his Bandra house, Mannat, changed and the price of the new piece is sure to leave you stunned.

Advertisement

For the unversed, SRK was previously in the news when his next film with director Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki, was announced through a fun video. The small announcement clip featured SRK as a fan of the director’s work, asking him to collaborate on a project. The movie is currently in the production stage and is expected to hit the theatres after Pathaan.

Advertisement

The iconic nameplate outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat was recently changed and fans were quick to notice it and bring it to social media. Since it is also a major tourist attraction, some people were also seen sharing pictures with the new board. According to a recent report by Bollywood Life, the nameplate is worth lakhs and SRK’s wife Gauri Khan has put some special efforts into it.

A source close to the development told the publication, “Shah Rukh Khan’s new Mannat nameplate has been designed under the supervision of his super talented and interior designer wife Gauri Khan. Gauri Khan who is an ace designer herself suggested a revamp of their nameplate and it was decided for quite a time now. And finally, they did. SRK never gets into these details, as the boss of the house is Gauri and whatever she decides the family happily accepts. Indeed the choice is great as the response they are getting from the fans is endearing.”

Speaking about the amount spent by Shah Rukh Khan on it, they said, “The cost of that nameplate is around 20- 25 lakhs as Gauri wanted something classy and suit the standard of the Khan family. And this nameplate reflects the classic choice of Mrs Khan.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Wasn’t Paid His Salary Worth Rs 2500 For Manoj Bajpayee’s Shool, But Here’s How He Did The ‘Vasooli’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube