Shah Rukh Khan fans are eagerly awaiting the return of King Khan to the silver screen. Last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018), the Badshah of Bollywood has an interesting line up including lead role in Pathaan, Lion and cameo appearances in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra and Tiger 3. And now there’s confirmation on another – his speculated next with Rajkumar Hirani.

While the vines were abuzz of an SRK- Hirani collaboration happening, the actor took to his social media handle, a couple of minutes ago, and officially confirmed that it’s happening. Titled Dunki, the film will also star Taapsee Pannu and is set to hit theatres towards the end of 2023.

Sharing a video to announce his and Rajkumar Hirani collaborating for Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Instagram, “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! ( You are like Santa Claus for me. You begin the shoot and I promise to be there on time. In fact, I will stay on sets only.)”

Continuing further, Shah Rukh Khan further wrote, “Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.” He ended the post by tagging Taapsee Pannu, Gauri Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films. Check it out here:

The above video begins with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s office looking at some of his biggest hits that starred actors like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in and as PK, Sanju, and Munnabhai M.B.B.S. respectively. On asking if the filmmaker has anything at par like the hit for him and receiving an affirmative answer, SRK goes on to ask what’s all there in store for all.

Sharing the same video on their Instagram handle, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films captioned it, “They say, good things happen to those who wait! So here we are, bringing to you the most-awaited and magical collaboration you will ever witness! #Dunki in cinemas on 22.12.23

Titled Dunki, the film is set to release on December 22, 2023 in cinemas. As per the tags in Shah Rukh Khan’s post, the film will star Taapsee Pannu and will be presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films

