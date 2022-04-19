There have been time and again that women have been objectified, body-shamed and in the worst case, even slut-shamed. Actress Nimrat Kaur is the latest victim of it all as a Twitter user shared her picture and questioned why she was flaunting her cleavage. Scroll below for all that happened.

It all began as a netizen took to Twitter and shared a picture of Nimrat Kaur from The Kapil Sharma Show. She could be seen wearing a black corset dress and looked absolutely gorgeous in her minimal makeup and beachy waves.

However, the captioned questioned, “Ladies, I really want to know What purpose does such outfits exactly serve, If it is to attract men, then why? If not to attract men, then why? It’s a very genuine question and no bait, please tell me what is the actual purpose to show cleavage? Please”

As expected, this created a riot in the comment section and many backlashed him for his regressive thoughts. Many came in support of Nimrat Kaur and even reported the user.

A user responded, “The same reason why Men like to flaunt their abs. It’s gives a confidence, good feel & nothing wrong in enhancing the god gifted curves.”

Another wrote, “Why do men pee in public despite ODF? What’s the ‘purpose’ behind that? Very genuine question. No bait.”

“idk why men feel like they have rights to know the reason behind a woman’s choice of outfit… since when do women owe u or anybody any explanations?? the audacity to make everything about u tbh,” another wrote.

The post ft Nimrat Kaur currently has 1765 retweets, 9201 likes and 1507 quote tweets.

Check it out below:

Ladies,I really want to know What purpose does such outfits exactly serve,If it is to attract men,then why? If not to attract men,then why?It's a very genuine question and no bait,please tell me what is the actual purpose to show cleavage?Please🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/wicGJWfqdS — Dewang (@RetardedHurt) April 14, 2022

