Ever since Raj Kundra walked out of the jail in the p*rnography case, he’s been making very less appearances in front of the media. Shilpa Shetty’s husband has been keeping it very low-key. Every time he steps out, he was often snapped covering his face behind a mask. After a long time, the star husband made an appearance at the iftar party of Baba Siddiqui.

Like every year, Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party is a ritual in Ramzan. Due to COVID, the party didn’t take place for all the obvious reasons. Now after years, Baba Siddiqui invited who’s who of the industry for the iftar party.

Soon after Raj Kundra’s photos with Shilpa Shetty surfaced on the web, he was trolled for finally posing without the face mask. A user wrote, “Raj Kundra’s first pic without mask since his app kaand,” while another said, “Omg! Baba Siddique in involved in antisocial activities.” Another comment read, “Sukhar hai raj bai ne ajj mask ni pehna kala kala haha” while another wrote, “Muh ka mask nikal diya lagta hai ab koi naya scam hoga jaldi hi.” A netizen even said, “Iftar party me p*rn movie ka producer wow.”

Another comment read, “Is he still selling child p*rn ? Why is he even allowed in these gatherings?” “Shipa ki pathi ko me kahi dekhi thi yadh ni araha hi,” read another comment.

For the iftar party, Shilpa Shetty picked a pink gotta patti sharara which she paired with a strappy kurti and dupatta. The actress let her hair down and opted for a pair of statement earrings. On the other hand, Raj Kundra wore a black shirt paired with black and white scarf wrapped around his neck. The businessman rounded off his look with yellow and black glares. Check out the photo below:

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was landed in a controversy after he was allegedly accused of a p*rnography case. After spending almost 2 years behind bar, he walked out on bail.

