Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared a fan’s artwork featuring late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor into the wedding picture of their son, Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt.

Neetu shared a video clip on her Instagram story, which features Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Sahani Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor posing with the newly-wed couple. Soon, a picture of Rishi Kapoor dressed in an ivory Kurta pajama is photoshopped into the image.

Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima too shared the video on her Instagram story and thanked the fan for the edited version of the image.