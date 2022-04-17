The layers of celebration of the much-hyped wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are unravelling slowly as after Alia‘s mehendi pictures, the newly surfaced pictures show Mahesh Bhatt hugging his son-in-law Ranbir.

Alia’s half-sister Pooja Bhatt, took to her Instagram and shared two adorable pictures of the two gentlemen hugging each other. She wrote in the caption, “Who needs words when one has the ability to listen & speak from the heart?”

Mahesh Bhatt’s son Rahul Bhatt and Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor also shared some fresh photos from the most-awaited wedding of the year. In one of the pictures, Rahul can be seen massaging his dad’s foot as the latter can be seen having downtime from the wedding celebrations.

