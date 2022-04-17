Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most sought-after hosting duos of the entertainment industry who have proved time and again why they enjoy such a huge fan following. In the recent grand finale episode of Hunarbaaz, Bharti was seen interacting with veteran actor Neetu Kapoor who appeared as a special guest on the show. She even decided to gift the newlywed couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and her item of choice is sure to leave you in splits.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14th in Mumbai, in the presence of close friends and family members. The pictures from the wedding ceremony have been all over the internet lately, gaining more shares and likes with every passing minute. The couple recently hosted a post-wedding bash and several celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji, and Karan Johar amongst others, were present at the function.

In a recent promo released by Colors TV channel, Neetu Kapoor can be seen interacting with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa on the Hunarbaaz grand finale sets. Bharti was the first one to speak in the clip as she said, “Pehle toh Neetu maam, aapko dher saari badhai ho. Actually, mera baby hua toh Neetu maam ne itni request ki ki baraat me tun ahi naachegi na, toh Ranbir ki shaadi nahi hogi. Maam, doctor ne mujhe mana kar diya tha, toh main nahi aa payi.”

As a response, Neetu Kapoor thanks her and jokingly mentions that she was missed at all the functions. Bharti Singh also seems touched by the words as she further adds, “But maine kuch gift bhi diya tha Karan sir ko ki humari taraf se de dena but wo bhul gaye. Toh main chahti hun ki maam aapko yahi pe gift dede aapko, haina?”

Neetu opens the box and fishes out a pressure cooker from it leaving her and the jury members utterly amused. “Ye main meri bahu raani ko de dungi. Usko bohot kaam aayega use kitchen me. Thank you so much.”, Neetu says.

Bharti Singh also brings Ranbir Kapoor into the conversation and says, “Kyunki mene shaadi ke photo dekhe hain, Ranbir bohot patle lag rahe hai. Toh hum chahte hai ki isme acha acha khana banake Alia bahu apke bete ko khilaye.”

Neetu ji ko mila Haarsh aur Bharti se ek anokha gift. Comments mein bataiye humein, aap kya dena chaahenge #RanLia ko as wedding gift? Dekhiyega zaroor, #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan #GrandFinale, aaj raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/DKMZXqaCAR — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) April 16, 2022

