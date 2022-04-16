Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been all over the internet for the last few days and most of it was because of their intimate wedding that happened on April 14th, 2022. The pictures from the ceremony have lately been taking the internet by storm and looks like comedian Sunil Grover had decided to give it a twist of his own. In a bunch of pictures that he recently released, he can be seen sitting next to Ranbir while donning the famous Gutthi avatar.

For the unversed, the RanAlia wedding happened at the former’s house, Vastu, this week, in the presence of their family members and close friends. The couple also took a few minutes to pose for the paparazzi right after the function and a video of Ranbir lifting Alia up and taking her home won the internet almost instantly. The Mehendi and after-party pictures have also been a centre of attraction lately, gaining multiple shares in a matter of minutes.

As the whole country was celebrating Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, comedian Sunil Grover decided to jump on the bandwagon with a set of hilarious pictures. In the clicks, he was seen dressed as his character Gutthi from Kapil Sharma’s talk show while sitting close to Ranbir on a couch. He was wearing a bright red salwar kameez which had loud golden work all over, making it look like a simple and traditional bridal wear. Ranbir, on the other hand, was dressed in a three-piece brown suit, topped up with a bright blue necktie.

Sunil Grover also kept the caption of the post funny, implying that Gutthi was the one to marry Ranbir Kapoor. “We are releasing 3 more pictures”, he wrote. Here’s a look at the post.

What do you think about Sunil Grover’s hilarious take on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding? Let us know in the comments.

