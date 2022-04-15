After 5 years of togetherness and love, Bollywood’s most adorable couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got hitched for life. The duo had an intimate wedding, who got married in front of their families and close friends. Alia and Ranbir got married following Hindu traditions at their residence Vastu in Pali Hill Bandra. Their union was witnessed by their close cousins like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Adaar Jain-Tara Sutaria, Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra and many others.

Ever since the pictures of their wedding surfaced, wishes have been pouring in for the newlyweds. Right from their close industry friends to their exes – Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra – Alia and Ranbir are all over the web.

Joining the bandwagon is a condom brand who took to their social media to send a quirky yet witty wish to newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Addressed to the couple, the brand Durex India sent ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ styled wish and wrote, “Dear Ranbir & Alia, Mehfil mein tere, hum naa rahein jo, FUN toh nahi hai.” Check it out below:

Haha! Isn’t it hilarious?

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, “Durex got no chill,” while another said, “Bhaiiiii bhaiii i love Durex ka post more than Alia Ranbir ke post.” A netizen even appreciated the admin and said, “The admin never disappoints.” “Protect the social media guy at all costs,” read another comment.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was quick to share happy moments with fans on social media. The Raazi actress took to Insta to share a couple of photos from their intimate wedding while writing a heartfelt note alongside. “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites,” wrote Alia.

“Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia,” the note read further.

Coming back to the c*ndom brand’s wish, we just can’t stop thinking how creative one can be.

