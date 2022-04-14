Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been all over the internet for the last few days and most of it has to do with their wedding which is happening on April 14th, 2022. The two Bollywood stars are being showered with best wishes on social media, not just from fans and fellow celebrities but also from brand pages that are trying to stay at the top of trends. Netflix India had a quirky yet poetic way of wishing the couple and their followers are totally loving it.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia made their first public appearance together in the year 2018 at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception. In the same year, RK kind of made it official that the two are seeing each other and most reports even suggested that it happened while they were working together on Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming mythological drama Brahmastra. A few months later Alia made it Insta official with a sweet birthday post and there has been no turning back for the couple ever since.

As the country is celebrating the newlywed couple, Netflix decided to hop on the bandwagon and give it a heartfelt twist by clubbing Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Kapoor & Sons. The clip opens to the climax scene of YJHD where Ranbir Kapoor is seen proposing to Naina by fishing out a ring box from his jacket. The twist comes in just a moment later as Alia Bhatt as Tia from Kapoor & Sons can be seen blushing with a bright smile across her face. Here’s a look at the video.

While most people can be seen congratulating Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, there were a few netizens who did not approve of the edit. They did not like the fact that Deepika Padukone was edited out from the video.

“Admin don’t spoil the naina-bunny chemistry”, a comment read.

“Cropping out their respective exes from the videos like 😂 👏👏”, another comment said.

“Are mat kro yaar🥺🔫”, another one said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

