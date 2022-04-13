Parents-to-be Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja were recently robbed of cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore from her Delhi residence. Now finally the authorities have gotten their hands on the culprit, according to fresh reports.

For the unversed, a few days back it was reported that Sonam and Anand were left taken aback after they were robbed of crores from their Delhi residence. Read on to know all about the follow up on the case.

Now the police have arrested a woman named Aparna Ruth Wilson who worked as a nurse at Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja‘s Delhi residence. The nurse was arrested along with her husband for stealing the Bollywood actor and her husband’s cash and jewellery worth 2.4 crores.

According to NDTV reports, Aparna Ruth Wilson was working as a nurse for Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law in her Delhi residence. The Delhi police also revealed that Aparna’s husband worked as an accountant at a private firm in Shakarpur.

Sonam and Anand’s Delhi house was robbed on February 11 and a police case was registered on February 23. It was Anand’s mom, Priya Ahuja who was the first one to rush to the Tughlaq Road police station and file a complaint about the huge heft.

The case was immediately lodged and Delhi Police were on their feet to take action against the robbers. Finally, after a few weeks of the mishap, the police have now gotten a hold of the culprits. Speaking about the arrested, senior police said, “The Delhi Police Crime Branch along with a team of the Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district conducted a raid in Sarita Vihar on Tuesday night. They apprehended Wilson and her husband, both 31 years old.”

However, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s stolen cash and the jewellery are yet to be recovered.

