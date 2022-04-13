Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have lately been the talk of the town ever since rumours about their wedding started doing the rounds on social media. The couple is reportedly tying the knot within the next few days and both families have been preparing for the special occasion in full swing. In a recent interaction with the media, director Subhash Ghai opened up on how it was Rishi Kapoor’s dream to see the couple get married.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia have been fuelling dating rumours ever since they made their first public appearance together in May 2018. The couple has been quite vocal about their affection for each other, sharing adorable pictures with each other on social media, ever since. As they gear up to start a new phase in their lives, RanAlia fans have been flooding social media platforms with best wishes for the soon-to-weds.

In a recent interaction with Bombay Times, director Subhash Ghai, a close friend of late actor Rishi Kapoor, opened up on his thoughts about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage. “I am so delighted to know this news of Ranbir getting married to Alia. I share my blessings for the couple. Both are fantastic people.”

Opening up on how Rishi Kapoor always wanted to see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married and settled, Subhash Ghai said, “I remember in January 2020, when I had gone to meet Rishi Kapoor at his home to invite him to receive ‘WWI Maestro award 2020’ at our annual convocation of Whistling Woods International. We had a long chat as good friends. He was so happy to share with me that they were planning his son Ranbir’s marriage with Alia in December 2020 in a big way.”

“But he left us all with a deep grief suddenly. Today, I am so happy that Ranbir and Alia are finally fulfilling his dream. I wish both a happy married life, the way I always did for Rishi and Neetu Kapoor,” he added.

