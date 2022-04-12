Bollywood’s one of the most loved couples Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get married this week and Ranlia fans couldn’t get more excited about it. Amidst their wedding reports, filmmaker choreographer Farah Khan congratulated the actress on a video call and her reactions wins everyone’s heart.

The Choreographer-filmmaker is currently in Boston. She made a video call to friend-filmmaker Karan Johar. Interestingly, Alia and Ranveer Singh were there at that moment. Some fans who were at Farah’s workshop congratulated Alia on the call.

A fan took to Instagram and shared a video, wherein Farah Khan was heard saying “Missing me?” Alia Bhatt replied, “Bohut”. Ranveer Singh, who sits right behind Alia, was seen smiling in the video. As Farah was interacting with them, some fans gathered around her and started shouting, “Hi Alia! Congratulations!”

Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was seemingly blushing and asked, “For what?” She then covered her mouth with her hand and laughed. Choreographer-filmmaker then ended the call by saying, “Ok. Ok. Bye. Bye. Bye. Love you all.” Before ending the call, she blew kisses to Alia and Ranveer who were laughing in the background at the whole interaction.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were seemingly shooting late at night for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The fan, who seemingly recorded the video, shared it on her Instagram page with a long caption. She wrote, “After a 1-hour workshop of Ishq Kameena and all of us gasping for breath while attempting to feel our legs again, Farah Ji hosted a Q&A among all of the attendees. And of course, the main topic was the ongoing banter with Karan Johar! “Towards the end of the VIP Q&A, one person bravely asked if Farah Ji would FaceTime someone in Mumbai. Her response was ‘It’s 4 am there! Who would be awake right now?’. I was sitting next to Farah Ji and suggested she call Karan Johar as part of the banter they have going on. If it wakes him up, you can just tease him or something. So she said “okayyy fine”. [pause for reaction here – she took my suggestion!].”

“Wait for it….He picked up! We were FaceTiming with Karan Johar! Shortly after, he ever so calmly goes “Farah, look who I’m with”. He flips his camera and shows Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt!! We lose our minds and start screaming at the top of our lungs! In the Boston Park Plaza lobby, with everyone staring and we did not care! You know that feeling when your brain just stops and your jaw drops? Yea, that’s what it felt like to have Ranveer Singh wave to us! Alia was in shock with all of our excitement too!” it also added.

