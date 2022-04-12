Fans have been excited and showering blessings on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Even actors like Sanjay Dutt have nothing but best wishes. But there’s only one person possibly who can create negative even out of this – Kamaal R Khan. While the self-proclaimed critic is all set to review the big fat Indian wedding, KRK is also now mocking Sidharth Malhotra. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Alia was reportedly dating Sidharth for quite a while after they fell in love on the sets of Student Of The Year. It was around 2017 that the duo decided to part ways and rumours suggested that the break up was bitter. He then moved on with Kiara Advani while Bhatt fell in love with Ranbir Kapoor.

Kamaal R Khan in a latest tweet targeted Sidharth Malhotra and mocked him over his relationship with Alia Bhatt. He even claimed that the Shershaah actor once fought with him but is now not even invited for the actress’ marriage with Ranbir Kapoor.

KRK tweeted, “Once #SidhartMalhotra did fight with me for #AliaBhatt. Now Alia didn’t invite him for her marriage. Aukaat Pata Chal Gayee Naa Beta. Dhobi Ka Kutta Ghar Ka Naa Ghaat Ka.

Once #SidhartMalhotra did fight with me for #AliaBhatt. Now Alia didn’t invite him for her marriage. Aukaat Pata Chal Gayee Naa Beta. Dhobi Ka Kutta Ghar Ka Naa Ghaat Ka. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 11, 2022

In another tweet, he also indirectly mocked Salman Khan over not receiving an invitation for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wedding.

“Dear Ranbir-Alia, it’s unfair if you are not inviting Budhaoo for ur marriage. Arey Uski Khud Ki Shaadi Toh Hoti Nahi, Bechare Ko Dekh Toh Lene Do,” read the tweet.

Dear Ranbir-Alia, it’s unfair if you are not inviting Budhaoo for ur marriage. Arey Uski Khud Ki Shaadi Toh Hoti Nahi, Bechare Ko Dekh Toh Lene Do. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 11, 2022

It is said that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have only invited 28 members to their wedding that mostly involves family members and really close friends.

