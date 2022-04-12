Tejasswi Prakash is enjoying a lot of limelight over her supernatural drama Naagin 6. Apart from that, the Bigg Boss 15 winner is often spotted with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra and grabs all the eyeballs. This time, she’s reacting to the paparazzi bothering Neetu Kapoor over details of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding. Scroll below for her statement.

A video of Neetu Kapoor was going viral on social media last night. The veteran star was busy shooting at Dance Deewane when a couple of media persons mobbed her. She could be constantly seen asking them to not shoot her as she wasn’t even completely ready for shots. As she was entering her vanity van, a pap asked her the date of the wedding and Ranbir’s mom was visibly annoyed.

Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji could be seen coming to the rescue of Neetu Kapoor and asked the paparazzi to not ask any questions. Now, Tejasswi Prakash in an interaction with the shutterbugs has scolded them over the same and asked the members to not bother the veteran star anymore regarding details on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding.

Tejasswi Prakash could be heard saying in a viral video, “Mai sabke videos dekhti hu. Aap Neetu ji, Nora ma’am sabko kitna pareshan karte ho! Kitni baarr puchoge aap maam se shaadi kab hai, shaadi kab hai. Please unhe puchna band karo, mai dekhti hu, kitna pareshan karte ho! Ab agar mujhe aur ek bhi video dikha…”

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, it is rumoured that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have postponed their wedding owing to security reasons. The couple was set to tie the knot on 14th April but as the date was leaked in the media, they have now selected another date for the big day.

