Tejasswi Prakash has revived unprecedented fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 15. She not only found the love of her life Karan Kundrra in the show but also bagged the winner title. And if that isn’t enough, the actress was announced as the new face of Ekta Kapoor led Naagin 6. But is the gain now turning into a loss? Scroll below for details.

As most know, Bigg Boss opens a pool of opportunities for its contestants. Members are often flooded with offers for TV shows and music videos once they come out of the house. Teja, on the other hand, shot for her next inside the Salman Khan hosted show and the announcement was made during the grand premiere.

Now as per the latest reports, Tejasswi Prakash has been offered a Bollywood movie. The film could mark her debut on the big screens and is reportedly backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. But the actress had to turn down the opportunity because of her commitment to Naagin 6.

A Bigg Boss insider called Bigg Boss Tak has shared the news related to Tejasswi Prakash and her Bollywood debut on Twitter. “Breaking! #TejasswiPrakash was offered a Bollywood film in T-series’ upcoming film, but owing to her #Naagin6 commitments, she had to let go of for now this project,” the tweet read.

However, there remains no official confirmation on the same.

Meanwhile, it is no hidden fact that Tejasswi Prakash has been totally immersed in work ever since Bigg Boss 15 got over. Even boyfriend Karan Kundrra has to often visit the Naagin 6 sets or drive her to shoot location in order to spend time with her.

Karan and Teja were recently seen together in the music video, Rula Deti Hai. It was shot in Goa and the actress hit straight back to Naagin 6 sets once she was back in Mumbai.

