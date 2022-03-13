Lock Upp's Tehseen Poonawalla: "I Slept With A Big Industrialist's Wife For One Whole Night"

Political analyst and entrepreneur Tehseen Poonawalla, who was recently seen on the reality show ‘Lock Upp’, revealed an interesting secret to save fashion designer and co-contestant Saisha Shinde from nomination.

He shared that once he slept with an industrialist’s wife at the request of her husband.

Bollywood actress and host Kangana Ranaut asked Tehseen Poonawalla that you can save one person from nomination this week on the show.

But for that, she puts the condition that he has to share a secret about him in front of everyone. Tehseen Poonawalla opted to share a secret and save Saisha from nomination.

Tehseen told that once he had to sign a contract and had to sleep with a big industrialist’s wife.

“I slept with a big industrialist’s wife for one whole night,” said Tehseen Poonawalla because her husband requested that he sleep with his wife.

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

