The Kapil Sharma Show’s permanent guest Archana Puran Singh is now making it to the top of the trend after netizens made a fan fest out of her after the show’s prior guest Navjot Singh Sidhu recently lost his seat in the Punjab Assembly elections.

For the unversed, back in 2019, Sidhu was told to step down from the position of the permanent judge after three whole years, and Archana was brought in to be the new guest on TKSS. The reason for this sudden decision was due to Sidhu’s insensitive comment on the Pulwama attack that condemned the channel to strip him of the seat.

Well, now as Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat in the recent Punjab assembly elections, netizens have taken this as an opportunity and began joking (making memes) that the retired cricketer turn politician would now soon return to snatch back his seat from Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show.

After many memes made on the seat of The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh now finally breaks her silence and shares her take on the memes made on her and Navjot Singh Sidhu. While talking to Time Of India, the actress calmly said, “I am not affected by these memes because it is not something new. What I am surprised about is how a person who has quit and joined politics, is still being connected with what I’m doing on the show. I have never been involved in politics. I have a particular role in the show, which I am doing diligently, but somehow when there is something new happening to Sidhu, memes are made on me. Isn’t that strange.”

During the same conversation, the De Dana Dan actress also said, “But people on social media are behaving as if I only have this job and no other work in life. If ever Sidhu decides to come back or the channel or producer of the show wants Sidhu back, I am always willing to move on and find some other project.”

