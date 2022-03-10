Bollywood’s controversial self-claimed critic KRK urf Kamaal Rashid Khan, is quite known for his notorious stunts to brew fights between the Bollywood members. Looks like the actor-turned-critic is now eyeing to mess up an already heated spat between filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and comedian Kapil Sharma.

For the unversed, the filmmaker just a few days earlier claimed that he and his cast of ‘The Kashmir Files’ were not called on Kapil’s most renowned talk show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘ because the comedian doesn’t consider them famous enough. This now turned out to be a huge deal and now the ‘Deshdrohi’ actor slips in his take on it.

Recently, KRK or Kamal Rashid Khan took it to his Youtube channel where he uploaded a video to talk about the news involving Kapil Sharma and The Kashmir Files movie. For the unversed, Vivek Agnihotri who is the director of the movie claimed that comedian Kapil Sharma has refused to promote their movie on the Kapil Sharma show. KRK’s video was to address what actually went on in this topic.

Starting of his video, KRK talked about the movie (The Kashmir Files) and that it was directed by his friend Vivek Agnihotri. Continuing the video, KRK mentioned the news and claimed that even though he doesn’t have a good relationship with Kapil Sharma he must keep the truth in front of the audience. He said, ” Dekhiye aap sab log pehele tho ye jaan lijiye, ki Kapil Sharma show Kapil ka nahi hai. Kapil bus us show ke liye anchor hai jo har show ke paise leta hai, acting karta hai aur ghar chala jata hai. Tho Kapil Sharma ke haath mai ye bilkul nahi hai ki show pe kon aayega kon nahi aayega.”

Continuing on the topic KRK claimed that the show airs on Sony TV so naturally, it’s Sony TV’s decision to select which person gets to come on the show or which movie is to be promoted on the show. The critic also revealed that the channel charges a sum of Rs 25 Lakhs for promoting a movie. Explaining his thoughts on the situation he said, “Tho actually ye hua hoga ki Vivek Agnihotri sahab ki film ki jo bhi PR promotion kar raha hai, usne Sony tv ko approch kiya hoga is film ka promotion Kapil Sharma Show per karne ke liye. Sony TV walo no Rs 25 Lakhs mange honge jo wo koi bhi movie promote karne ke liye lete hai, Vivek bhai ne kaha hoga ki unki film tho bohot choti hai, kaffi chote budget pe Bani hai tho unke pass tho Rs 25 Lakhs dene ke liye tho nahi hai. Unki movie ka promotion free mai Kiya jaye. Zahir si baat hai ki Sony walo ne unki film ke promotion ke liye mana kar diya hoga. Bhai Sony wale Vivek Agnihotri ki film ka promotion free mai kyu karenge. Aur issi baat per Vivek bhai khafa ho gaye aur unhone media mai ye news de di ki Kapil Sharma ne unhe apne show mai aane se mana kardiya hai aur unki picture ko promote karne se inkar kar diya hai.”

Meanwhile, recently, comedian Kapil Sharma had opened up on his spat with Vivek Agnihotri and denied all the claims against him and his show. Taking it to his Twitter handle, the comedian tweeted, “Yeh sach nahi hai Rathod Sahab. Aapne pucha isliye bata diya, baaki jinhone saach man hi liya hai unko explanation dene ka kya fayda. Just a suggestion as an experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today’s social media world. dhanyawaad.”

यह सच नहीं है rathore साहब 😊 आपने पूछा इसलिए बता दिया, बाक़ी जिन्होंने सच मान ही लिया उनको explanation देने का क्या फ़ायदा. Just a suggestion as a experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today’s social media world 😊 dhanyawaad 🙏 https://t.co/pJxmf0JlN5 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 10, 2022

