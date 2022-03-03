Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a fan favourite ever since it began to air in 2007 and has maintained the top spot on ORMAX MEDIA Rating for quite a while. However, Anupamaa dropped to the third spot. Scroll down to know more details of other shows.

As per the ORMAX report, The Kapil Sharma Show has grabbed the second spot on the Most-liked Hindi TV shows list. Recently, Ahan Shetty, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Warda Nadiadwala, Sajid Nadiadwala had graced the show as special guests over the weekend. Going by the audience engagement, the show has enjoyed the masses.

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is one of the much-liked shows on TV ever since it began to air in 2020 amidst coronavirus pandemic. After ruling at the top spot, the show has been on the second spot for a few weeks. Now, this week the show slipped to the third spot.

On the fourth spot is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant’s starrer TV show has consistently maintained the spot for a long time now. Kundali Bhagya, on the other hand, grabbed the fifth spot on the ORMAX Media Rating list. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya aka PreeRan have become fan favourites. The two even won accolades at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards.

Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Feb 21-27) based on audience engagement #OrmaxPowerRating pic.twitter.com/M8mq5QcFNw — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) March 1, 2022

Kumkum Bhagya has grabbed the sixth spot on the Most-liked Hindi TV shows list. With Pooja Banerjee’s exit, Rhea has somewhat given a breather for Pranbir aka Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul’s fans. However, Tina Philip is soon going to enter the show as Rhea Mehra.

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal starrer Naagin 6, which started to air in February this year, is now gradually growing in popularity. Last week the show was on the tenth spot and now it has grabbed the seventh spot. Whereas India’s Got Talent, Udaariyaan, and Bhagya Lakshmi have grabbed the eighth, ninth and tenth spot on the ORMAX Media Rating list.

