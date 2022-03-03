For the last few years, nepotism has been the hottest topic among common citizens and media. Due to this, many star kids face criticism, and few of them knows how to defend themselves while others just accept the truth. Although the term has been going viral in recent years, but way back in 2005, Satish Shah’s character Indravadan in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai called out the privileged young actors in one of the episodes.

It was one of the leading comedy shows of India and still, people can’t stop talking about the iconic show. The show had an ensemble cast starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar. It revolves around a quintessential upper-class family living in the upmarket neighbourhood of Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai.

We recently stumbled upon a video from the 2005 episode of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where Indravadan Sarabhai played by Satish Shah is reading poem which reflects the current situation of Bollywood. The character can be seen taking a dig at fictional characters named Sushil and Sandhya who doesn’t have any kind of special talent but still they’ll bag the awards.

Calling his poem, ‘Cinema uff cinema’, Satish Shah’s Sarabhai vs Sarabhai character Indravadan says, “Khar khar khar khar khar khar, chale cinema ki reel, cinema ke parde par aya Sushil. Sushil ki acting uske muscles karte hai, chehra hai blank jaise mara kabootar, dialogues woh bole toh lagta hai aise jaise bigda ho padosi ka scooter. Sushil ki heroine sandhya ke kapde, jitne taklu sar par ho baal.”

He adds, “Sandhya se zyada deti hai chipkali expression, phir bhi Sandhya banegi Best Actress iss saal. Sushil ke muscles ko milega award kyunki uske papa hai jury par samjhe? Picture ko denge four stars critics, kyunki woh toh hai producers ke chamche.”

Indravadan concludes by saying, “Fir bhi main jakar dekhta hun kyun, sadiyal si aisi har movie, dekhna chahiye ghar ke living room mei baithkar, pyara sa remote wala TV.”

Meanwhile, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai returned with season 2 in 2017 but the audience couldn’t feel the same connection as they felt with the original show.

