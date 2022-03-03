Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is currently the top show on Indian television. Among all the actors, Ganguly’s portrayal of the titular character is receiving the maximum number of love along with Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj Kapadia. Now that everyone is so used to seeing her in a saree in the show, the actress recently dropped jaw-dropping pictures on social media which is leaving netizens mesmerized.

Apart from her glamorous avatar, her show is creating a lot of buzz lately for the romantic angle between Anu and Anuj. Both the characters have now confessed their love for each other and fans of the show are super curious to witness their marriage.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly knows how to grab attention and her latest photoshoot pictures are proof that the actress can do much more than play the role of a housewife. Her makeover received a lot of compliments as she wore a classy yellow blazer with pearl work and a matching inner. She completed her look with light smoky eyes, glossy nude pink lipstick, neatly set hair and minimum accessories with simple pearl earrings.

Check out Rupali Ganguly’s transformation below:

Meanwhile, netizens couldn’t stop themselves from sharing their love for Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly. Reacting to her photoshoot, a user wrote, “Who is she?? Where’s anupama??,” another wrote, Someone call the FIRE DEPARTMENT, because this picture is fire,” a third user commented, “Don’t u look like lady gaga in this pic!!,” a fourth user wrote, “Ugh so so stunning, How can someone not Stan you,” a fifth user commented, “Anuj Kapadia will get a heart attack.”

Even her co-stars Gaurav Khanna wrote, “Nice pic RGM,” while Aneri Vajani wrote, “Who is sheee?!!!!!!”

Earlier this year, Rupali Ganguly won Most Promising Actress in TV show Anupamaa at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award. Expressing her gratitude the actress, “In a world where women still struggle to establish their identity, these two men have given me recognition and respect @rajan.shahi.543 gave me the best ever platform- “Anupamaa“to fly and Ashwin, @ashwinkverma …was,is and always will be the wind beneath my wings. Thank u so so so much Gentlemen.”

