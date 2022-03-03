Rakhi Sawant justifies her title of ‘entertainment queen’ every single day. Sometimes she’s flaunting her wardrobe malfunction and other times crying about her breakup. Either way, fans always find something or the other to light them up. The latest video is of the Bigg Boss 15 contestant mocking Cardi B. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Cardi is an American rapper and her songs have been major chartbusters over the years. While she is filter-free and humorous in real life, her songs like WAP, Taki Taki, Up amongst others have earned her unprecedented fame.

It was the WAP official video, where one saw Cardi B twerking like a boss and leaving nothing to the imagination. Rakhi Sawant is now mocking the rapper during a media interaction. Just not that, the actress has also ended up making comparisons and claiming she’s better.

Rakhi Sawant was heard saying, “Jaake Oscar me I will perform. Kim Kardashian ho ya…” until her friend interrupted and added, “Cardi B”. To this, the Bigg Boss queen added, “Whatever, Cardi B, koi naam hai kya?”

She goes onto add, “Rakhi Sawant dekho kya naam hai, Rakhi S. Ye toh bas aise aise (twerking) karte rehte hai.”

“Cardi B karti kya hai? (Twerking) ‘Look at my this’ bas yahi karti hai. Hum toh ye sab kabhi nahi karte, kya bolte ho?” Rakhi Sawant questions the paps.

Netizens were amused and took to the comment section to troll the actress.

A user wrote, “Karke dikhane ke baad puch bhi ri ho ki me karti hu kya”

Another wrote, “Lagti bhi ho cardi b jaise uski tarah hi harkate hai”

“Tu kya karti hain bandariya…. kabhi gaake dikhao cardi b jaisa. Idiot,” a comment read.

“Cardi tereko janti bhi nahi hai faltu ka drama mat karo. Atleast she an artist make her own songs. What do u do road pe ajati hai drama karne pagal aurat,” another slammed.

Check out the viral video below:

