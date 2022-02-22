Cardi B and controversies go hand in hand. The WAP singer is one of the most brutally honest singers that you’ll ever come across and keeps it transparent with her fans on social media. Back in 2020, the rapper collaborated with Reebok and shared pictures from a campaign holding shoes in her hands and symbolising Hindu goddess ‘Maa Durga’. The campaign was for a magazine and for obvious reasons it didn’t go well with the netizens who slammed her for hurting the sentiments of her fans. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

The WAP singer was shown with eight hands in the campaign and was posing as a warrior woman. Cardi was seen in an all-red avatar and looked ethereal as ever but got slammed by netizens for disrespecting the Hindu goddess on social media.

Advertisement

Sharing Cardi B’s picture from the campaign, Footwear News magazine wrote, “In a Georges Hobeika dress, she’s paying homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time.”

In no time, Cardi B’s campaign went crazy viral on the internet and fans started slamming her cultural inappropriation. A user on Twitter wrote, “People are saying Cardi B is paying homage to our Hindu goddess Durga. So as a Hindu I want to say that: 1-Wearing a shoe in a temple is prohibited 2-Durga maa is not to be used as an aesthetic 3-Durga maa is NEVER depicted bare-bodied 4-THIS. IS. NOT. HOMAGE. IT’S. DISRESPECT.” Another user on Instagram wrote, “This is mocking other people’s religion. Shame on you.”

Later the singer took to her Instagram story and apologised for hurting the religious sentiments of netizens and wrote, “Sorry guys, I didn’t mean to offend or disrespect anyone’s culture. I can’t change the past but I will be more cautious for the future. When I did the Reebok shoot, the creator told me that I will be representing a Goddess that stands for strength, femininity, liberation and that’s something I love and I am all about it. I did not intend to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments.”

What are your thoughts on Cardi B apologising to fans for hurting their religious sentiments after her Reebok collaboration didn’t go well with netizens? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Uncharted Fans, Rejoice! Tom Holland Starrer To Become A Franchise Post Box Office Success, Confirms Sony

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube