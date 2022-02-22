American singer and songwriter Britney Spears is credited for influencing the revival of teen pop during the late 1990s and early 2000s. She is often referred to as ‘Princess of Pop’ but more than the music she made headlines for various controversies.

Advertisement

Back in 2007, the pop star had the most shocking moment of her career, when she headed to a Tarzana hair salon late at night and shaved off her own head as the paparazzi flashed their cameras. Days later, she once again made headlines for attacking a pap with a green umbrella.

Advertisement

Britney Spears and her cousin were driving through a Mobil gas station in Tarzana in a silver coloured Mercedes. They were followed by a bunch of paparazzi. Even after her cousin Alli Sims urged them not to follow, the paps continued to follow them. The pop star lost her cool and got down the car screaming ‘f*** you!’ She then even used her green umbrella-like axe and banged the car of the cameramen.

At that time, Spears was embroiled in a custody battle with ex Kevin Federline. She had driven to Kevin’s house hoping to see her sons, but he had not opened the gate for her. This did not go down well with the pop star. However, the singer then apologized for her behaviour.

Britney Spears took to the blog and wrote, “I apologize to the pap for a stunt that was done 4 months ago regarding an umbrella. I was preparing my character for a role in a movie where the husband never plays his part so they switch places accidentally. I take all my roles very seriously and got a little carried away. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the part.”

As per the TMZ report, the green umbrella Britney unleashed on a paparazzo was identified as Daniel Ramos. In the year 2017, Ramos decided to sell the green umbrella up for auction and announced to donate half the proceeds to a charity of the pop star’s choice. Interestingly, it also marked the 10 year anniversary of the infamous incident. When asked about how much it could fetch, Ramos was thinking of selling at $50k ballpark.

Must Read: When Selena Gomez’s Picture In Brad Pitt’s Phone Led To A ‘Blowout Fight’ With His Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube