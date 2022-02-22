It’s been two months to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and it doesn’t look like the fans are stopping talking about it anytime soon. The movie that ventured into the multiverse served a wholesome meal to the fans and they were surprised to see the makers pull off such a complex plot. The monster of film brought back multiple characters from the Spidey universe including Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, William Dafoe and other iconic villains.

While they all made an appearance and creates a narrative worth the time, there were a few missing too. The most spoken about character that did not make it to No Way Home was definitely Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. Introduced in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Mysterio was the first villain Tom fought as Peter Park post Avengers: Endgame.

Though Jake died at the end of the movie there was a huge chance to resurrect him with the help of the multiverse phenomenon. But the makers chose to not have him back amid all the ones who returned. Turns out, Spider-Man: No Way Home writers are now addressing the same and below is all you need to know.

As per Screenrant, Spider-Man: No Way Home writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna were dissecting the movie when they addressed Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio’s absence. They didn’t want to overcrowd the movie and swim in a pool of characters without a proper blueprint.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home writers said, “When it actually started coalescing, when feelers were put out and actors were like ‘yeah, I’m game for that’, then it became this overwhelming thing because you’re like, Ok this is the reality now. You can’t just be swimming in a million characters, you have to be choosing characters wisely and making sure that they don’t overwhelm the story and Peter himself.”

