Simu Liu reveals that his Marvel co-star Tom Holland sent him a hilarious message after watching Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu made his MCU debut in the movie, which broke several box-office records when it hit theatres last September and made $430 million at the global box office.

The film, which expands Marvel‘s wings to the orient, was praised for its stunning visual effects and crazy action sequences, including that with martial arts. Meanwhile, Holland also delivered an impressive performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released a few months after Liu’s starrer.

Now, Simu Liu reveals that Tom Holland, being the wonderful man that he is, reached out to him after watching Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Recently, Simu attended the Havdalah & BBYO Honors ceremony, where he shared the information regarding his Marvel co-star onstage.

Simu Liu played a voicemail to the audience, in which Tom Holland can be heard enthusiastically saying, “Dude, I just watched Shang-Chi bro, that film is so f***ing awesome.” It is not a surprise that he sent a message praising Simu for his Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings as the Uncharted actor has previously expressed his love for Marvel films despite his direct involvement with them.

Simu Liu revelou a mensagem de voz que Tom Holland lhe enviou logo após assistir ‘Shang-Chi’. “Cara, acabei de assistir Shang-Chi, esse filme é incrível pra caral#@.” pic.twitter.com/EGvThPSPEx — Shang-Chi Brasil (@ShangChiBR) February 20, 2022

The sequel to Simu‘s movie has been confirmed. While there have been rumours around a fourth Spidey movie, nothing has been confirmed yet. However, Liu has previously spoken about being interested in having a crossover between Shang-Chi and Spider-Man.

Recently, Simu Liu also spoke about not wanting to be typecast with his Marvel hero and wants to be known more than just the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor. As for Tom Holland, he just appeared in Uncharted, which is also unexpectedly breaking box office records.

