Taylor Swift is one of the most celebrated pop stars of the current generation, achieving new milestones with every album or single release. The singer enjoys a huge following, not just for her hit songs that go viral within minutes but also for her straightforward ‘boss girl’ attitude which is handy when it comes to trolls and hate comments. A few years back, the singer had bought a few p*rn domains to avoid its misuse in the future.

For the unversed, Tay was previously in the news when her name was mentioned in one of Kanye West's Instagram posts, taking fans back to the time when he stole her moment at VMAs 2009. He had interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech because he was of the opinion that Beyonce was more deserving of the award. The incident went on to become one of the ugliest public feuds of the music industry.

According to a report by CNN, in the year 2015, Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers decided to expand the overall number of Generic top-level domains aka gTLDs (suffixes like .com, .in, and more) on the internet to make browsing easier for the people. It was a thoughtful marketing move under which a few companies and trademarked brands were also allowed to purchase some of these domains or websites, especially the ones that were problematic.

One of the many people to jump at this opportunity was singer Taylor Swift who purchased the websites ‘TaylorSwift.p*rn’ and ‘TaylorSwift.adult’ to make sure it doesn’t fall into the hands of trolls. The purchase was done before ICANN made gTLDs like ‘.p*rn’ and ‘.suck’ free for all internet users on June 1, 2015, without any restrictions.

