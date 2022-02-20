Kanye West could soon find himself in some legal trouble after allegedly attacking a fan outside a hotel in Los Angeles. The rapper is making quite a buzz these days ever since his split from Kim Kardashian. Recently, he hit the news for his social media outburst against Kim K’s new alleged beau Pete Davidson.

Advertisement

The rapper, in a now-deleted post, had asked his fans to support his family and to shout “Kimye” if they ever ran into Pete. Ye also shared several private chats between him and the KUWTK star, which caused a backlash as some saw that as ‘harassment.’

Advertisement

Now, amongst all of this Kanye West is hitting the headlines after it was reported by TMZ that he could be facing criminal charges after allegedly attacking a fan outside a hotel. The said incident took place last month, and the Donda rapper was accused of pushing and punching a fan seeking an autograph. It was also said that Ye broke the fan’s nose.

Now, as per the reports, the police have nearly completed their investigation and will be forwarding the findings to the L.A. City Attorney’s Office, who will make the decision on whether to file criminal charges against Kanye West or not. It is also being said that the rapper has himself not been interviewed by the authorities due to his busy schedule, but the paparazzi video and witness statements are enough to provide evidence.

Meanwhile, recently West released Donda 2 on his own music device STEM Player. The rapper reportedly made over a million dollars in just a matter of 12 hours through that. He decided to not release his songs on music streaming services like Apple, Spotify, and more due to the criticism of paying the artist fairly.

Kanye West shared the revenue list on his Instagram stories, which resulted in Apple pulling out a $2 million deal with the artist. Stick to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: The Batman’s Robert Pattinson Envisioned Bruce Wayne In PJs During A Costume Meeting: “It Didn’t Work At All”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube