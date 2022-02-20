Over the past couple of years, everything happening around Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has always made headlines. After everything around their divorce battle and the tussle involving their kids, most recently they indulged in another legal war when Pitt decided to sue Jolie for selling her share of the winery they owned jointly without informing him. The feud is now in court and turning out to be another episode in their legal saga.

For the unversed, the subject of a feud here is the Château Miraval winery that both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt started together. As per the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star, his former wife and mother of their 6 children, has breached their contract and sold her share of the winery without mutual consent or informing him.

Now if the reports are to be believed, Brad Pitt, who has slammed Jolie with a lawsuit, is devastated with the whole scene. It also says that Jolie did this to punish the Hollywood star. Below is everything you should know about the big update of the day.

As per US Magazine, Brad Pitt, who has a passion for business, had tried to buy Angelina Jolie’s stakes in the company. But as per sources, the Maleficent star, “made the negotiations difficult and was not being fair.” The Fight Club star hoped that the two might come to an agreement and sort things out. But was blindsided when he got to know that she sold her share of the winery in October 2021.

“He assumed they’d work it out because she knows how important the winery is to him,” the source says when Angelina Jolie sold the property “out from under him” allegedly “out of the blue,” Brad Pitt was “devastated.”

While Brad wanted to sort things out of court and buy Angelina Jolie’s stake, it did not happen. “It’s been a part of his life and she had no interest,” the source adding that Angelina Jolie sold her share “just to punish him. She did it to hurt him.”

