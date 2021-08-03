Advertisement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who were once one of the most gorgeous couples in Hollywood, had amazing chemistry both on-screen and in real life. The pair shared many PDA moments in public and, of course, in private too. Pitt and Jolie used to shower each other with love which used to make the headlines constantly.

From going on tours to walking down the red carpet or just spending some casual, quality time with each other, the couple has been open about their love life. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor, along the lines of sharing their romantic moments, once revealed his favourite place to have s*x with Angelina Jolie.

Advertisement

With six children, two hectic careers and the eyes of the whole world on them, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie managed to have an exciting love life. Back in 2009, Brad said that his favourite place to make love to his partner and obviously is just as wild as the rest of their lifestyle. It was not their bedroom or a cupboard or a kitchen table. Their favourite place to have s*x was a stone grotto behind the swimming pool waterfall at their home.

In an interview with Parade magazine, Brad Pitt said, “It’s a great place for s*x”. He also went on to talk about using drugs in his early Hollywood career. “I liked to smoke a bit of grass at the time, and I became very sheltered. Then I got bored,” he said. Daily Mail had reported that when Pitt started to smoke, it started to affect his acting career and forced him to make a choice about his future. He said, “I was turning into a damn doughnut, really. So I moved as far away from that as I could. I was done.”

Pitt and Jolie got married in 2014, but the Maleficent actress had filed for a divorce in 2016. The couple were declared legally single in 2019. Since their separation, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have long been embroiled in a court battle.

Must Read: “Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man Could Be Played By Anyone” Tweet Gets A Fiery Reaction From James Gunn: “This Is Bullsh*t”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube