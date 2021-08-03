Advertisement

Amber Heard is busy shooting for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom in the UK right now. But with it, she is also busy using her social media front to burn her haters, who have now been campaigning against the actor for over a year. Amid all of this, it must have been a happy surprise for the star when WB producer went on to back her in the row and said they don’t pay heed to fan movements.

If you are unaware by any chance, Amber Heard sits on the not so likeable throne of being the most hated celebrity on the Internet. The actor saw widespread movement to get her fired from Warner Bros Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom after Johnny Depp lost the Libel trial and faced consequences. But rather than firing her, WB gave her an even warmer welcome on the sets, and that bothered many. But not to Heard, who is happy that she is being backed by the studio. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

After a lot of speculations that Warner Bros is replacing Amber Heard for Mera and her role being subsequently cut and also having a parallel lead, it all turned out to be just hearsay. But when the studio announced her to be part of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, the fans who were till now wanting her exit, marched against the film and now plan to boycott the Jason Momoa starrer. Producer Peter Safran as per We Got This Covered said that they will not react to just pure fan pressure.

Talking about Amber Heard, Peter said, “You know, I don’t think that we’re ever gonna react to just pure fan pressure. You gotta do what you feel best for the movie, and we felt that if it’s James Wan and Jason Momoa, then it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was. One is not unaware of what’s going on in the Twitterverse, but that doesn’t mean that you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes. You have to do what you feel is right for the film, and that’s really where we landed on it, truthfully.”

As per the same portal, it turns out Amber Heard is very happy that the studio is backing her. The actor is in London and having a ball while shooting. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

