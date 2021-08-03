Advertisement

The new Batman film is something we are all anticipating the most. When the trailer was released, it created a buzz all over social media. The dark undertones, the rough-around-the-edges-look of Robert Pattinson, who plays the role of the Caped Crusader and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, added to the meltdown.

The filming was delayed due to Covid-19, because of which the movie will be released in 2022. Many actors from the film have discussed their experience of working on the film and with Matt Reeves. Wright, who has been keeping himself busy with many projects, spoke about the film while promoting Marvel’s What If…?

In an interview with ComicBook.co, Jeffrey Wright shared what it is like to work on the new DC Comics movie, The Batman. He said, “We all made this film together, Rob and Zoë [Kravitz] and Colin [Farrell] and John Turturro, all of us working under Matt Reeves’ direction, to create these characters and a Gotham that was specific to our film.” Wright added, “And so whatever we do individually is kind of a reflection of what we’re all doing and what Matt’s vision is. And it’s a very specific one. It’s a bit more of a throwback to the DC, as in Detective Comics, of it all.”

Jeffrey Wright shared his enthusiasm for The Batman and said, “I loved it. “I loved the script and I loved what we were doing. We were doing it in circumstances that I didn’t love that were really very challenging. Once we shut down and when we got back to work in September it was tricky, particularly the isolation away from family over in London isolated in an empty hotel. But we made, I think, a brilliant film.”

Stepping into the shoes which have been worn many times before is hard. Robert Pattinson will be playing the role of Batman for the first time, but it is not the first film made about the comics. Jeffrey had some praises for the Tenet actor. No matter how many times someone will play the role of Batman or Commissioner Gordon, Wright saw something special in his co-actors efforts.

“I loved the dynamic that Rob and I were able to create,” Wright said. “I’m really excited for people to see what he does with this. He creates three distinct people. There’s Rob, there’s Bruce Wayne and there’s the Batman and they’re each distinct. It’s really cool. Coming at you next spring,” he continued.

The Batman is set for release in theatres on 4th March 2022. Jeffrey Wright will where he voices The Watcher in Marvel’s What If…? which will start releasing new episodes on Disney+.

