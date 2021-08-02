Advertisement

It will be the first for DCEU, that the realm will have multiple Batmans at the same time. Never has it happened that they have crossed paths in the same year, one at a time has been the followed principal. But in 2022, the studio is all geared up to break it, with Robert Pattinson making his DC debut as the Cape Crusader in The Batman, and Michael Keaton with Ben Affleck reprising their versions in The Flash that stars Ezra Miller in the lead.

While The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves and is one of the most sought after projects, it will hit screens in early 2022. That is eight months before The Flash releases and brings back Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as the Gotham saviour on the big screens. Pattinson is surely up for comparisons, and with Batfleck being a rage, they are bound to intensify. Turns out Robert is not happy with this. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

Viral reports have been pointing out at the criticism and judgement coming Robert Pattinson’s way, labelling in the ‘Twilight Guy’. Breaking that image and turning into The Batman, Matt Reeves has visualised, is itself a considerable task. So now the report in We Got This Covered says that the Actor is not happy with Warner Bros bringing multiple Cape Crusaders at the same time. He is unhappy about the competition as the odds aren’t in his favour.

The source said, “Pattinson reportedly isn’t happy about the competition, and as a result the odds, being stacked against him, especially when all signs point to yet another Batman being introduced in the not too distant future via Keaton’s presumed involvement in Batman Beyond as mentor to Terry McGinnis.”

This is another speculation added to the gazillion about Robert Pattinson and his The Batman. Earlier we have heard about his feud with Matt Reeves and creative differences with the studio as well. What do you have to say about the same? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Director Bryan Andrews On Chadwick Boseman Reprising T’Challa In ‘What If…?’: “He Was So Excited To Bring This New Version”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube