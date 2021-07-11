There are a lot of expectations riding on the back of The Batman that stars Robert Pattinson and is directed by Matt Reeves. While the filming of the movie wrapped up back in March, the film all this while has made headlines for several roadblocks and cold wars on the sets and around. The latest is about the tug of war between the lead actor and the director. And seems like all is not well between the two and that might affect the film.

For the unversed, sometime back, it was reported that the difference in opinion between Pattinson and Reeves has led to tension between the two. Reports than even said that The Batman star is very upset with Matt and that they aren’t on talking terms. Now if the latest gossip by the little birdies flying over Gotham is anything to go by, Robert has refused to work with Matt Reeves again. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Yes, you read that right. Even before the first film in the series could hit the shores, the director and the actor are at the cold war. We Got This Covered has now reported that everything is not good between Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves. The Twilight star has denied working with the filmmaker again until the latter issues an apology to the actor. There is no confirmation on this, but the intel is sure about their information.

If you are in sync with the news, it was said that while filming, the two were at such loggerheads due to something that Robert Pattinson stormed out of the sets of The Batman. With the sequel to the series already on the storyboard, it is scary to see the leading man and the director to be at the loggerheads.

Only time will tell the future of The Batman. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

