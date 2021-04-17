Robert Pattinson’s The Batman has found its position in the buzz universe back, as Zack Snyder’s Justice League dominated it over the past two months. While we wait for Matt Reeves first inline version of the Cape Crusader, seems like DC is super confident about the fact that it will be successful. Not just have they laid a plan for a sequel to the yet to release film, but have also offered Pattinson a lucrative deal.

Well, the 35-year-old actor is Hollywood‘s one of the most charming grey-eyed star. The actor, with his entry to Gotham city as The Batman, had made heads turn anyways. The love for the trailer that released and the anticipation it has created is evident that its release is one of an event we are approaching. Amid that, the reports say that Pattinson has received a 400% hike for the sequel. Read on to know everything you should about this exciting update of the day.

As per We Got This Covered, the DC Gods have already started prepping up for The Batman 2. If that isn’t it, they also say that Robert Pattinson is being paid a fortune for his second outing with the studio. The amount is said to be $20 Million. Yes, you read that right. Pattinson is receiving a 400% hike for the sequel compared to his $5 Million paycheck for the first part.

This has also made the actor the second highest-earning Batman both in the debut and a sequel. For the unversed, Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Christian Bale is the highest earning in both sections. For his debut, Bale had then charged a sum of $9 Million. As for a sequel the actor took home $30 Million. Now that’s marginally too ahead from what Robert Pattinson is taking home.

Meanwhile, that isn’t it. It is also being reported that Robert Pattinson may now have a say in the direction The Batman goes. Looking at the history of DC or even Marvel this is a big move. The last stars we know of to have had the liberty were Paul Rudd in Ant-man (but with eight other co-writers). Ryan Reynolds has been successful at holding the reigns completely in Deadpool. For DC, Ben Affleck was about to co-write, direct and executive-produce a Batman film but that didn’t happen.

This means Robert Pattinson is in a good position in the DCEU probably. Stick to Koimoi for more!

