British actress Helen McCrory who starred in the television show “Peaky Blinders” and the “Harry Potter” movies, has died, her husband said Friday. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer.

Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, said McCrory died “peacefully at home” after a “heroic battle with cancer.”

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly,” Lewis wrote about the Peaky Blinders actress on Twitter. “God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. Helen McCrory blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

Helen McCrory played the matriarch of a crime family on ”Peaky Blinders” and the scheming Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies.

