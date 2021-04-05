The excitement for the final season of Peaky Blinders is peaking among fans. The show is currently on floors and even though the makers keep on sharing glimpses from the sets, the fans can’t wait for season 6 to release.

The BBC One British period crime drama also streams on Netflix and that’s how Peaky Blinders enjoy a worldwide fan following. Recently, Sophie Rundle who plays Ada Shelby in the series opened up about her future plans and also about the PB finale.

During a conversation with Radio Times, Sophie said, “I’m just interested in, I don’t know, toughening up a bit and playing some… I just want to be in an Italian crime drama!” she said and added, “That would be it.”

She also spoke up about how she fell in love with crime dramas in lockdown. “During a lockdown, I’ve gotten really weirdly obsessed with crime dramas, I’ve discovered this bizarre blood lust that I have for really violent gang land dramas, so I’ve watched all of The Sopranos, I’ve been watching Gomorrah, ZeroZeroZero. I really love that genre.”

Earlier in March, Sophie opened up about her character development in season 6. Speaking to Digital Spy, she said, “She’s just cooler than ever,”

“I think that [creator] Steve [Knight] has said that this is going to be the last, so you can imagine – it’s going to be all guns blazing. It’s always, you know, really rock and roll,” she added.

“But it’s the last series, [so] everyone’s going to be really going for it. It feels exciting and sad. We’re all really pleased that we’re getting to make it and tell more of the story.” Sophie further explained while adding, “But yeah, Ada’s just as badass as ever. She always is.”

Earlier in February, Sophie announced her pregnancy. Sharing a couple of pics in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump, the actress wrote, “New friend on the way. Arriving here with the daffodils and the sunnier days of spring 🍼🌞 O high riser, my little loaf. ✨”

