The Marvel Cinematic Universe has one god, and that is Kevin Feige, who has complete control over anything and everything that happens in the universe. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds, who is gearing up for Deadpool 3, seems to have got a levy from the boss and has some control over his Merc with mouth. While the actor wants Wade (his character) to meet as many superheroes from the MCU, he certainly doesn’t want to work with Scarlett Johansson.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. Scarlett Johansson is right now gearing up for the release of her standalone superhero vehicle Black Widow. The film is a brave move for the studio, but one that has seen some monstrous delays by now. But if the rumour mill is to go by, Ryan is not so keen on working with her and don’t want to cross paths with her. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Advertisement

If the report in We Got This Covered is to go by, while Ryan Reynolds wants Deadpool to meets as many superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as possible, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is not one of them. The reason is simple, their past. If you are unaware, the two were married to each other once and called it off due to reasons unknown.

As per the intel, there is still an air of awkwardness between Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson, which is stopping the Deadpool star from meeting her in the MCU. The two got married in 2008 and separated in 2011. It was a shock for their fans, but they kept the reason behind the decision a secret.

On the film front, Ryan Reynolds is going all out to make Deadpool 3 a ‘marvel’ of a film. The actor is involved creatively and has even written a part of the script as per reports. Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow has finally found a release date in India and is all set to hit theatres on July 9, 2021. A new trailer was also released yesterday.

Must Read: Godzilla vs Kong Box Office: Exceeds Expectations In The US Market, Bring Life Back To Theatres

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube