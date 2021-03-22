Deadpool 3 and Ryan Reynolds’ involvement with it has been the biggest tug of war, at least for the headlines, for over a year now. Ever since Disney took over Fox, and with that came Merc with a mouth to the Marvel studio, there has been a lot speculated about the project. One speculation even said, Reynolds, is distraught with the studio. But the news today has a silver lining to offer. Scroll ahead.

Advertisement

If you have been an ardent follower of the Marvel studios mannerism, you must be aware of how religious the studio is about the credits. Not to forget, except Paul Rudd for the Ant-Man and just a couple more, the studio has never credited the actors for anything, not even being a producer. As for Ryan Reynolds, he has been openly involved with almost all decisions considering Deadpool. The actor even got writing credits in the sequel, of which he was also the producer.

Advertisement

For a long time, it was being speculated that Ryan Reynolds has been fighting for creative liberty ever since Disney acquired Fox. Most recently, reports had that the actor was upset with the studio being very sceptical about the R-rating. Not to forget, he was unhappy with the fact that Disney was trying to balance things and not let their image go down due to Merc’s antiques.

Now, if the latest reports are to go by, Ryan Reynolds is still very much involved in the writing process of the film. Yes, you heard that right; Ryan will not compromise anything that has to do with Deadpool 3. The actor, as per We Got This Covered, is in the writing room with the Molyneux sisters, who were recently roped in. The actor is giving his creative inputs and is also involved in storylines and character development.

Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 casting is also underway and is also making waves. Stay tuned to know everything you should, as we keep bringing all the fresh updates.

Must Read: Brad Pitt Left ‘Devastated’ With Angelina Jolie’s Domestic Violence Allegations In The Court?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube