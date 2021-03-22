Ever since Kylie Jenner spoke about her makeup artist Samuel Rauda’s horrific accident and asking her fans to go donate on ‘GoFundMe’ after donating 5k, the beauty mogul has been on the receiving end of a backlash. Read to know the scoop below.

The beauty shared a picture of Samuel with a heartfelt caption that read, “May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me.”

According to the GoFundMe page, Samuel Rauda had brain surgery earlier this month after being in a terrible accident. Reportedly, his family has already raised over $97,000 and are asking for $120,000 more to cover his medical expenses. And hence, Kylie Jenner decided to help the artists by sharing the info on her story but it didn’t go as planned.

Samuel Rauda’s Instagram feed is full of celebrities showcasing his talent including people like Bebe Rexha, Bella Thorne and Kylie’s BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Now, fans couldn’t keep calm with Kylie Jenner’s story and started pouring in hate over her billionaire celebrity status. A fan wrote, “The audacity that Kylie Jenner a fucking millionare had the nerve to ask us to pay for her make up artist brain surgery while only donating 5k. You can’t even pay for the person who makes you look like a light skin black girl everyday his brain surgery? #KylieJenner”.

Another fan wrote, “Is this real ? The surgery is 60,000 she is a billionaire! Girl sell one of the designer bags and help your friend #kyliejenner”.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

The audacity that Kylie Jenner a fucking millionare had the nerve to ask us to pay for her make up artist brain surgery while only donating 5k. You can't even pay for the person who makes you look like a light skin black girl everyday his brain surgery? #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/La9Pg8Phsj — Skyneverthelimit (@ArtofLilibeth) March 21, 2021

Is this real ? The surgery is 60,000 she is a billionaire! Girl sell one of the designer bags and help your friend #kyliejenner pic.twitter.com/x9YGa6fki6 — IAMCamilleClaiborne (@MissCmClaiborne) March 21, 2021

Let me get this straight #KylieJenner 👹set up a go fund me

Page for her makeup Artist

CLASSLESS , Lack of Empathy

but Lady Gaga paid ALL of Dogwalker’s Hospital bills

CLASSLY , Showing compassion — lawana gilbert- (@Kaygirl8Lawana) March 21, 2021

#KylieJenner Kylie Jenner and family sold their soul to the devil for the almighty dollar. The audacity to beg for money when you literally swim in it yourself. The failed embodiment of whatever it is she represents; an empty shell . — CD (@Ch_D0801) March 21, 2021

honestly, like a cmon girl, $60000 won't hurt your bank account #KylieJenner ….. YOUR make-up artist is suffering from internal bleeding and 8 brain injuries…… https://t.co/SrSaraotro — Khadija (@amethyst_girl22) March 22, 2021

That’s quite the trolling happening on social media for beauty mogul Kylie Jenner.

What are your thoughts on this incident? Tell us in the comments below.

