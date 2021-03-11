



Kylie Jenner is one of the hottest and most ravishing personalities in the world of modelling and entertainment. The model never fails to bring hotness and oomph factor on social media with her s*xy hot avatars.

Whenever Keeping Up With the Kardashian star shares a new photo on her social media, netizens cannot keep calm. The 23-year-old model recently shared a simple bi*ini video and netizens went bananas. The video has proven to be her most engaged Instagram post of the year.

In the audio-less, two-second clip Kylie Jenner was seen posing in a plunging black top and skin-tight skirt. The video has racked up well over 26.2 million views, out-performing all of her other grams in likes or views posted since January 1. Wondering how people are reacting? Take a look below and feel the heat:

However, this is not the first time that Kylie Jenner’s post has gone viral racking up millions of views. She had previously shared a boomerang selfie that hit 8.1 million views. Snowboarding footage was also shared on Instagram where she was seen with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott‘s daughter, Stormi. The video amassed around 23.6 million views.

Her other popular Instagram posts, wherein she is generally seen in scanty swimwear or a plug for half-sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line, rarely top 10 million likes. Her most-liked posts from last year featured Stormi or Scott.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner recently shared a glimpse of her spring closet that consisted of bright coloured footwear and bags. The Reality TV star had a mix of it all, from bright neon to cool blues and embellished shoes. The accessories were mostly from high-end brands including Louboutin, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and more.

