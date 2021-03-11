Miami Vice star Don Johnson threatened to cut off his daughter, Dakota Johnson, financially when she refused to go to college.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star was left high and dry when she opted to pursue an acting career instead of furthering her education.

“We have a rule in the family that, you know, if you stay in school, you get to stay on the payroll,” Don Johnson explained during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday (09Mar21).

Don Johnson continued, “Towards the end of high school, I went to her (Dakota Johnson) and I said, ‘So, do you want to go visit some colleges?’ – or something like that. And she was like, ‘Oh, no, I’m not going to college’.”

Johnson, who shares Dakota Johnson with his ex-wife Melanie Griffith, admits he was shocked when his daughter then told him not to worry about her making her way in the world when he asked her how she was going to survive.

“Three weeks later she had nailed down that part in David Fincher‘s The Social Network,” Don Johnson smiled.

