Disney boss BOB CHAPEK is adamant officials were not taking political sides when they fired GINA CARANO from THE MANDALORIAN.

Advertisement

The actress was axed from her role as Cara Dune in the Star Wars spin-off series on Disney+ last month (Feb21) after comparing being conservative in America to the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany.

Advertisement

Executives at the Disney-owned Lucasfilm decided to cut ties with Gina Carano for what they considered to be “abhorrent and unacceptable” remarks, and now Chapek has defended the move in a call to investors on Tuesday (09Mar21).

“I don’t really see Disney as characterising itself as left-leaning or right-leaning, yet instead of standing for values,” Chapek explained in response to the drama around Gina Carano’s firing.

“Values that are universal. Values of respect. Values of decency. Values of integrity and values of inclusion.” (MT/BAN/LOT)

Must Read: Piers Morgan’s Good Morning Britain Co-Host On His Exit: “He Has Many Critics, And He Has Many Fans”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube