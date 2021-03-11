PIERS MORGAN’s GOOD MORNING BRITAIN co-host SUSANNA REID has insisted “shows go on”, while presenting the programme for the first time since his shocking decision to quit.

Advertisement

The outspoken broadcaster stepped down from his position as anchor of the show on Tuesday (09Mar21), after a row on live TV that morning with weatherman Alex Beresford over his handling of the Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

Advertisement

Piers took to Twitter on Tuesday night to tell followers he was “trusting his gut” in leaving Good Morning Britain, and as she joined Ranvir Singh for the first Good Morning Britain after the scandal on Wednesday morning (10Mar21), Susanna had a message for viewers.

“Piers Morgan and I have disagreed on many things and that dynamic was one of the things viewers loved about the programme,” she said. “He is without doubt an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster. He has many critics, and he has many fans.”

“You will know I disagreed with him about Meghan’s interview. He himself clarified his comments about her mental health on the show yesterday.”

“There are many voices on GMB and everyone have their say, but now Piers has decided to leave the programme. Some of you will cheer, and others will boo.”

She concluded: “Piers Morgan has been my presenting partner, Monday to Wednesday, for more than five years, and during Brexit and the pandemic, and other issues, he has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many of you have railed against. It is certainly going to be very different, but shows go on, and so on we go.”

Susanna was also quick to point out to viewers that Ranvir’s involvement on Wednesday’s episode had already been arranged, and she had just “swapped seats” to become her co-host for the day in the wake of Piers Morgan’s quitting.

ITV have yet to announce a replacement for Morgan. (SVB/WN/SVB)

Must Read: Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shooting & Dognapping Incident Connected To Gang Activity? Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube