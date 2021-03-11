AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING POSSIBLE GANG CONNECTION IN SHOOTING OF LADY GAGA'S DOG WALKER - REPORT

Authorities are reportedly investigating the possibility that the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker and the dognapping of two of her dogs may be connected to gang activity.

Ryan Fischer was shot in the chest while out walking Gaga’s three dogs, with the suspects making off with pets Koji and Gustav. They were returned to Gaga two nights later when an unidentified woman, who had no links to the dog thieves, found them tied to a pole.

Now TMZ has cited sources as saying the incident may have been part of a gang initiation, as there have been similar crimes in the Los Angeles area recently.

The woman who returned the dogs has yet to receive the $500,000 (£360,000) reward offered by Gaga for the safe return of her pooches, as police have yet to clear her, another source told TMZ. Officers apparently told the singer not to pay the reward until they can determine whether or not the woman had any involvement in the crime. While they don’t believe she was part of the dognapping, they are trying to work out if she was involved in any other way, TMZ reported. (SVB/WNWCZM/DMC)

