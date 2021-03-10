Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-it-all interview with Oprah Winfrey is continuing to make the headlines. Now, singer Beyonce has taken to her website to pen a message in support of the Duchess Of Sussex following the sit-down chat.

Advertisement

Beyonce, who previously met the Duchess and the Duke of Sussex at the London premiere of The Lion King in July 2019 – took to her website to voice her support for the former Suits actress, who admitted in her tell-all interview to having suicidal thoughts after joining the royal family.

Advertisement

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you,” Beyonce wrote on her website.

The award-winning star and her husband JAY-Z both met the Duchess in London, and Beyonce famously broke with royal tradition by giving her a hug at the event.

The Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Tuesday (March 9) insisting that it was taking the Duchess’ claims in her interview with Oprah “very seriously”. During their sit-down conversation, Meghan Markle told Oprah that Prince Harry had been asked by an unnamed family member “how dark” their son’s skin might be.

In response to the claims, Buckingham Palace said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

During the interview, Prince Harry also revealed he felt “trapped” by royal life. However, he doesn’t think he’d have tried to break away if it wasn’t for his wife. He said, “I myself was trapped. I didn’t see a way out. I was trapped but I didn’t know I was trapped.” (SVB/BAN/DMC)

Must Read: When Katy Perry Sent An Olive Branch To Taylor Swift To Apologise & Said, “We Should Celebrate Our Commonality”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube