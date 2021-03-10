Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa strikes a mean pose in her latest Instagram picture.

Advertisement

In the photo, Mia strikes a pose in a cut-out mustard-coloured dress, flaunting her tiny waist. She stands against the backdrop of a forest.

“Damn, I look mean,” Mia Khalifa wrote as the caption with a chick emoji. The image currently has over 770K likes.

Last month, Mia Khalifa found herself in the line of fire among Indian social media users, for coming out in support of the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Mia had tweeted: “What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest.”

Her tweet came after international pop sensation Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg expressed concern over the issue.

Must Read: Anya Taylor, Kate Winslet, Zendaya, Emma Corrin & Tom Holland – British Vogue Nails Their Annual Hollywood Portfolio & What Better Could We Have Asked For?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube